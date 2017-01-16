After many years of service to Macon County, former Chairman of the Macon County Board of Commissioners Kevin Corbin was sworn in to begin his […]
-
Corbin Sworn In to New Position in RaleighRead more »
After many years of service to Macon County, former Chairman of the Macon County Board of Commissioners Kevin Corbin was sworn in to begin his service as a North Carolina […]
-
Macon Commissioners Hear AuditRead more »
At the January meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, county officials heard a presentation of the findings of the annual audit conducted by Martin-Starnes & Associates. The county […]
-
Macon County Honors Long Time EmployeesRead more »
The Macon County Board of Commissioners started off the New Year with their annual recognition of employee service awards prior to their regular monthly meeting. Macon County employees were presented […]