Tuesday, 1/10 Closings and Cancellations
JACKSON COUNTY SCHOOLS: ALL DISTRICTS – CLOSED/OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY SWAIN COUNTY SCHOOLS – CLOSED/OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY CHEROKEE RESERVATION SCHOOL – CLOSED/OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE – OPERATING ON A […]
Church Service Cancellations & Delays
The Following are Churches that have let us know status of their Services for Sunday January 8th. If you have a Church you will like to be placed on the […]
Death of Bryson City Man Being Investigated
Early Thursday Morning, the Bryson City Police Department was called the Tuckasegee River, where a vehicle was floating. Byson City Police Chief, Greg Jones says that a body was found […]