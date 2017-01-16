  • Corbin Swearing In

    Corbin Sworn In to New Position in Raleigh

    After many years of service to Macon County, former Chairman of the Macon County Board of Commissioners Kevin Corbin was sworn in to begin his service as a North Carolina […]

    Macon Commissioners Hear Audit

    At the January meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, county officials heard a presentation of the findings of the annual audit conducted by Martin-Starnes & Associates. The county […]

    Macon County Honors Long Time Employees

    The Macon County Board of Commissioners started off the New Year with their annual recognition of employee service awards prior to their regular monthly meeting. Macon County employees were presented […]

