January is National School Board Appreciation Month and at the January meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin recognized the […]
WCU's Finish Line Program Offers a Second Chance
Western Carolina University recently began offering a program called Finish Line to get folks who started college either at Western or another institution and for whatever reason didn’t complete their […]
Macon County Schools Announce Snow Make-Up Days
At Monday night’s meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin announced the make-up schedules for the instructional days missed because of this month’s recent inclement […]
Robert C. Carpenter Community Building Closed for Renovations
For the next few months, the Robert C. Carpenter Building will be closed while the county makes repairs and upgrades to the recreation facility. The entire building will be undergoing […]