Event Raises Over $2,300 for Local Firefighters

Friends of Firefighters, a local group recently organized to support our local volunteer fire departments, recently held a fundraiser at Cartoogechaye Elementary School to benefit the local fire departments. The group raised over $2,300 from the event which included a spaghetti dinner, auction and cake walk.

The event was spearheaded by Joe Kennedy with Twice Played Sports who wanted to hold an event to show appreciation to local firefighters for their work in helping with the recent wildfires in the area but also for what they do in our community on a regular basis. Over 200 people attended the event which included a spaghetti supper sponsored by Timothy Crabtree of Motor Company Grill. In addition, a raffle with prizes donated from local businesses and a cake walk with donations from the community was held with all proceeds going to the local fire departments. Members of the local bluegrass band Limited Distance provided entertainment throughout the evening.

One hundred percent of the profit from the fundraiser will go to support the local fire departments. The money will be shared with all local fire departments in Macon County to be used to help with equipment, office or other needs. In addition, specially designed t-shirts with the motto “So Others May Live” and recognizing the recent Western North Carolina wildfires were available for purchase as a part of the fundraising efforts.

“We are glad we could bring everyone together to say ‘thank you’ to our firefighters,” said Kennedy. “We just wanted to show our appreciation and hope that we can continue to show that appreciation not just today, but throughout the year for all the stuff they do for us all the time.”