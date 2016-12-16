Swain Hospital Recieves Highest Scores in the State in Nurse Communication

Swain Community Hospital, has received the top score in the state on a key patient satisfaction measure.

The hospital scored higher than any North Carolina facility in the category of nurse communication on a national standardized and publicly reported patient survey known as the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS), which gauges patients’ perceptions of care. The ranking is a result of responses for calendar year 2015 and represents the latest data available.

“The statewide recognition that Swain Community Hospital received is due to the commitment of our nursing staff in communicating clearly and effectively with patients, families and physicians, a measure we believe leads to the best care for those we serve. While we always consider it a privilege to care for our community, we are pleased that our patients have noted our attention to this important element of their care and provided us with high marks on the patient satisfaction survey,” said Steve Heatherly, CEO of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital.

One way that the grade was earned was, nursing staff has implemented a number of proven communication protocols, such as providing patients and family members with updates upon a staff shift change and utilizing a publicly-posted system of identifying and resolving potential safety issues.

In addition to the high mark for nurse communication, this past August, Swain Community Hospital was awarded four out of five stars for overall quality by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) Quality Rating System. This means the facility is performing above the national average in the categories used to determine the star rating. Swain also earned five out of five stars for patient satisfaction through CMS.