Donations Still Needed for Local Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots is still in need of donations for local children.

Randy Hughes, with the organization says that they are drastically low on donations so far this year, and they need some help.

Hughes says that the Smoky Mountain Toys for Tots covers the local area, including Macon, Jackson, and Swain counties in North Carolina, as well as Rabun County Georgia, and donations are sluggish all over, which is especially bad because there are more kids than normal, “Donations are down pretty much all across the area. I don’t know what it is, maybe people haven’t gotten in a giving mood yet, but Christmas is coming fast, and we’re up on kids this year.”

Toys for Tots is a program that is founded and operated by the US Marine Corps.

Hughes says that there are several places to donate, and you can find a complete list online, “All of our drop sites are on our website, and they can donate online, just specify your local area, that way all of the money stays local, for us to buy toys for our kids here.”