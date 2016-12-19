MCSO Names Officers of the Year

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office held their annual Christmas Dinner on Thursday night, and the recipients for Detention Officer of the Year and Deputy of the Year were named.

Lisa Jones took home the honor for Detention Officer, while Lieutenant Tony Carver was named Deputy of the Year.

Macon County Sheriff, Robert Holland says that both were extremely deserving of the awards, “Both of these officers are excellent employees of the Sheriff’s Office. They both have shown their willingness to come in whenever was needed, to step up whenever was needed, and they were nominated by the people they work with, which is quite an honor.”