Western’s Newsome Named First Team All American

Western Carolina running back Detrez Newsome was named to the first team Associated Press Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) All-America team. Newsome secured the first-team slot for all-purpose player after leading the nation – including the NCAA FCS, FBS, and Division II levels – with 2,343 all-purpose yards and averaging 213.0 all-purpose yards per game.

Newsome is the 31st different Catamount football player to earn All-America honors from any publication all-time, and is the 20th different player to garner accolades from the Associated Press, giving WCU a total of 26 AP selections all-time. Newsome is the first AP All-America selection for Catamount football since Eddie Cohen in 2007, and is WCU’s most recent first-team honoree since Eric Johnson back in 1998. (Complete WCU AP All-America list below).

Newsome was one of eight, All-America selections from the Southern Conference including three on the first team. Newsome was joined on the first squad by Samford wide receiver Karel Hamilton and Dee Delaney, a defensive back from The Citadel. Chattanooga linemen Corey Levin and Keionta Davis were tabbed second team, with Samford QB Devin Hodges, Wofford RB Lorenzo Long and Terrier OL Anton Wahrby.

A product of Raeford, N.C., Newsome put the finishing touches on his second-consecutive, 1,000-yard rushing season in 2016 with his third-straight, 100-yard rushing performance against a team from the Southeastern Conference (SEC). He capped the year by posting 115 yards on the ground at South Carolina. The junior tailback rushed for 1,031 yards on the season with four, 100-yard games including a career-best 277 yards on the ground against nationally-ranked Chattanooga.