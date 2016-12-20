Shop with a Cop Major Success

For the last 20 years, the Macon County Sheriff’s Department has sponsored the Shop With a Cop Program, a program created to give Christmas to less fortunate youth in Macon County. As a result of the tremendous outpouring of community support and generosity, over 350 local children in Macon County will have a merrier Christmas this year because of the program.

Last week, youth were treated to a day of Christmas fun full of shopping, food and a visit with Santa Claus. Youth are given $100 to spend on anything they want with the stipulation that they purchase one gift for someone else. Youth spend the money on clothes, toys, food or whatever they want to buy; sometimes a child may even decide to use all the money to buy gifts for others.

Following the shopping trip to Walmart, youth were taken to the Drake Education Center where volunteers helped them wrap their gifts. This year, participants were given free books from the Read2Me Program as well as a coat from the Enforcers Motorcycle Club. In addition, youth also had the chance to visit and have a photo with Santa Claus.

This year, a record number of local restaurants treated the youth to a complimentary meal with their shopping volunteers. Eleven restaurants participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop including Bojangles, Burger King, Captain D’s, Dairy Queen, Hardee’s, McDonald’s, Motor Company Grill, Pizza Factory, Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, and Zaxby’s

Tremendous community support enabled every foster child in Macon County in custody to have the opportunity to participate in this year’s Shop with a Cop Program by either shopping or having Christmas provided for them.

Funding to pay for the Shop with a Cop Program is totally from donations from the local community with no tax dollars used to fund the event. Donations include private donations as well as those raised by many fundraising events held by local organizations for the cause. Two of the biggest fundraisers held to benefit the program include Tips for Cops sponsored by the Motor Company Grill and Shop With a Cop Bingo sponsored by the Highlands’ Rotary Club.

Many volunteers from all sectors of the community helped to make this shopping trip possible for local children. Volunteers from Franklin, Highlands, Nantahala and Clayton included paramedics, firemen, teachers, school personnel, deputies, police officers, local government officials and other community members.

Agencies and organizations participating in this year’s Shop With a Cop include: Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police Department, Highlands Police Department, Clayton Police Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife, US Forest Service, Macon County Department of Social Services, North Carolina National Guards, Macon/Jackson Fraternal Order of Police, KIDS Place Children’s Advocacy Center, Macon County EMS, Macon County Dispatch, Otto Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department, Biltmore Baptist Church, Macon County School System and MCSO Citizens’ Academy Alumni.

According to Sheriff Robbie Holland, Shop With a Cop started 20 years ago, when social workers and law enforcement sent a mother to prison during Christmas, and they provided Christmas to her children. Holland was inspired to start a program to give Christmas to less fortunate children after seeing a program in New York which provided such a service on television.

The following year, Holland was able to raise enough money which was matched by Walmart to provide Christmas to 16 children. From there the program has grown so much, the sheriff department has had to utilize the help of other agencies to be able to provide for all the youth who need help at Christmas.

Sheriff Holland credits the success of the program to the tremendous support from the community and the many volunteers who help to make the event happen each year as well as the families of the participants. “We appreciate the support of our community who make Shop With a Cop possible as well as the men and women of law enforcement and the various agencies that take part in the program,” said Sheriff Holland. “Most importantly we thank the families that allow us to take their children; sometimes it’s hard to accept help, and we appreciate the fact that these families trust us enough to take their children and allow us the opportunity to provide Christmas for them.”