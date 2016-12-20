WCU Men Get Close Win, Women Fall

Western Carolina women’s basketball dropped a hard-fought battle with visiting Gardner-Webb, 68-60, Monday in the Ramsey Center.

Tied at 57, with 6:17 left in the fourth period, the Runnin’ Bulldogs outscored the Catamounts 11-3 in the final six minutes to secure the win. Gardner-Webb shot a scorching 51 percent from the field holding the Catamounts to 39.3 percent shooting.

Western Carolina had two players in double figures paced by junior guard Kyia Hough’s 12 points. Fellow junior JonTay Mitchem added 10.

The Men’s Team was playing its first home game in over a month, Western Carolina scored a pivotal home victory on the strength of three, third-year players and a stingy defense that forced High Point into an opponent season-high tying 17 turnovers. Junior Devin Peterson scored a game-high 18 points and redshirt junior Haboubacar Mutombo added 13 to lead a balanced Catamount attack as WCU held off the Panthers for a 70-65 nonconference victory in the Ramsey Center.

The victory halted a six-game slide for the Catamounts in the all-time head-to-head series against the purple-cladded Panthers. It was WCU’s first win over High Point – the four-time defending Big South regular season champion – since 1968, though the teams have only met four times on the men’s basketball hardwood dating back to 1970.