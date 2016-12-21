Board of Education Approves 2017-2018 School Calendar

At this week’s regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, the board approved the 2017-2018 school calendars.

The last day for school this year in Macon County will be May 26th, and school will be getting underway next year on August 28th.

A presentation on next year’s calendar was given to the board by Tim Burrell, who says that the calendar for next year is very similar to this year’s, “It looks a lot like the calendar that we had this past year. We finish the first semester before Christmas and the second semester before Memorial Day. We have 79 days in the first semester, 92 in the second.”

Superintendent of Macon County Schools, Dr. Chris Baldwin told the board that adding the extra 20 minutes to the school day, which was done last year, has been able to cut down on the number of days that school had to be in session, “The traditional calendar, prior to adding the 20 minutes per day, gave us 1,080 hours in 180 school days. This calendar gives us 1,077 in 171 days.”

The board approved the school calendar for the 2017-2018 school year by a unanimous vote.