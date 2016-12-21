Newsome Named to Another All American Team

Another 2016 post-season All-America team released; another recognition for Western Carolina junior tailback Detrez Newsome. The Raeford, N.C., native collected second team honors as an all-purpose back on the 2016 STATS FCS All-America teams released on Tuesday.

The honor is Newsome’s third in the same role since the end of the 2016 season and comes on the heels of consecutive first-team recognitions by both the Associated Press (AP) and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) last week. Newsome is the first Catamount to receive All-America plaudits from three-or-more publications since two – defensive back Eric Johnson (five outlets) and punter Ken Hinsley (four outlets) – accomplished the same feat back in 1998.

Newsome paced three of the four NCAA Divisions of football with a WCU school-record 2,343 all-purpose yards, averaging 213.0 per game. On offense, Newsome put the finishing touches on back-to-back, 1,000-yard rushing seasons with 115 yards on the ground at SEC-foe, South Carolina, in the regular season finale. He rushed for 1,031 yards to rank third in the Southern Conference, adding 970 yards on kickoff returns, and 342 receiving yards.

Newsome led the SoCon in scoring average with 8.4 points per game, finishing with 15 total TDs including 10 on the ground, four through the air, and the aforementioned kickoff return for a score. He garnered second team All-Southern Conference offense honors at running back from both the league head coaches and media, adding a second team kick return specialist accolade from the coaches.