SCC Inducts 58 into Honors Society

Fifty-eight Southwestern Community College students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society on Thursday, Dec. 8, on SCC’s Jackson Campus.

They all hold at least a 3.5 Grade Point Average, were nominated by a teaching faculty member and rank among the top 20 percent of active students in their respective programs.

MACON: SCC students from Franklin who were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society were, Kimberly Bailey, Temre Gillig, Kendall Farrell, Savannah Conley, Hannah Strum, Tracey Driver, Melissa Keener and Ashley Norton, Ondrea Cannon-McDonald of Franklin, Jessie Collier of Franklin, Linda Henry of Franklin, Linday Wood of Franklin and Charlene Allbright of Otto.

JACKSON: SCC students from Jackson County who were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society were, from left: Nancy Colindres of Sylva, Karen Reddish of Whittier, Lesly Matamoros of Sylva, Trevor Gates of Webster, Jordan Fox of Cullowhee, Kathryn Frye of Cullowhee, Chloe Langston of Whittier, April Mattox of Cullowhee, Alexandra Bialek of Cullowhee, Morgan Biddix of Dillsboro, Jessica Lenart of Sylva and Terry Franklin of Sylva, Jonathan Pavlino-Velazquez of Cashiers, Gifty Mansah of Cullowhee, Sarah Matthews of Cullowhee, Dereka Taylor of Dillsboro, Ameer Maqbool Adam of Sylva, Kathy Alexander of Sylva, Jacob Fiskeaux of Sylva, Jessica Gibson of Sylva, Steven Grady of Sylva, Wioletta Koniecko Sikorska of Sylva, Amiya Sutton of Sylva and Daniel Paskell of Whittier.

SWAIN: SCC students from Swain County who were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society were, from left: Teresa Coward of Bryson City, Alexandria Crisp of Bryson City, Elizabeth Carver of Bryson City, Bronson Lindsay of Bryson City, Lisa Dixon of Bryson City, Jake McHan of Bryson City, Lauren Toineeta of Cherokee, Dawnena Bradley of Cherokee and Crystal Chotalia of Cherokee, Benjamin Griswold and Jessica Newton of Bryson City.