Duke Energy Warns Customers of Potential Phone Scam

Duke Energy is alerting customers to a potential scam.

According to a statement from the company, a phone scam has been going around, where scammers are calling customers pretending to be representatives from Duke Energy and threatening to terminate electric and natural gas services unless a payment is made immediately.

Some of the scammers have even been able to disguise the caller ID to make it appear that the call is coming from Duke.

Duke wants to remind customers that they give customers several different ways to pay their bills, not just using a prepaid debit card. If your account is in danger of disconnection, a notice will be sent by mail. Also, never wire money or give your credit or debit card information to someone who is not verified.

To check on your account or to report a scam, you can call Duke Energy at 1-800-777-9898.