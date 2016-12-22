Franklin’s Rodeo Named Small Rodeo of the Year

Franklin High School’s rodeo, which was held last spring at the Wayne Proffitt Agriculture Center/Macon County Fairgrounds, was chosen as the 2016 Small Rodeo of Year by the Southern Rodeo Association. Over 1,000 members of the Southern Rodeo Association voted on this top award received by FHS. At the December meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, FHS Agriculture Teacher Jenny Collins and Principal Barry Woody were recognized for the school’s achievement.

FHS’s rodeo was chosen to receive the top rodeo of the year award over 78 rodeos held throughout the year. The rodeo was chosen for the award based on the facility, enthusiasm of the crowd and the community support.

“The crowds were enthusiastic, and the facility was great,” said Woody. “The community was overwhelming supportive of the FHS rodeo, and the rodeo participants said they felt at home when they came to Franklin. This speaks well of FHS, the Franklin community and Macon County for the hospitality they showed to the rodeo participants.”

Over 2,500 people attended the rodeo which was the first rodeo held in Franklin in 20 years. The rodeo was a tremendous success raising over $7,000 to benefit the FHS Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization. The money raised paid for all expenses for 32 students to travel to Raleigh for the three-day North Carolina state FFA competition.

The event was a Southern Rodeo Association sanctioned rodeo put on by Bar W Rodeo Company. Eight separate events took place each night of the full rodeo including saddle bronc, bareback, calf roping, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

Next year’s rodeo has been set for next April 21 & 22 at the fairgrounds.