Pinkston Resigns as Franklin Head Coach, Moffitt Named Interim

Franklin High School Boys’ Basketball Coach, Jesse Pinkston has stepped down.

According to Franklin Athletic Director, Jay Brooks, Pinkston has resigned as the Head Coach, and Justin Moffitt has been named as the Interim Head Coach, and will finish out the season leading the Panthers.

Brooks says that the position will be looked at again at the end of the season.

Franklin has started out the season with a 3-4 record, going 1-2 in WNCAC play. The Panthers will be taking the court tonight, travelling to Bryson City to take on the Maroon Devils.