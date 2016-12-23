County Discusses Liaison Appointments

At this month’s regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, the liaisons and appointments to various committees was discussed.

New Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Jim Tate told the board that several of the committees that required an appointment hadn’t even met in the entire 5 years that he’s been commissioner, “Part of my duty as Chairman is to appoint each of us to represent certain boards, committees, and departments of the county. While going through it, I saw some committees that I don’t think have had a meeting since I’ve been on the commission. I have 9 liaison committees and board assignments that I thought we might remove.”

Chairman Tate says that there are 9 potential liaison appointments that he would like to look at, “The ones that I would like to potentially see removed, again this is up for discussion, is; The Crosby Center in Highlands, the Daycare Study Committee. The whole goal of this is to try and make our board more efficient in what we do. The others are; the Housing Task Force, Humane Society, Welfare Reform, Well Study Committee, WNC Tomorrow, Child and Family Council, and the last one, the Chamber Promotion and Tourism. In my opinion, the TDC oversees that.”

There are also several committees that Chairman Tate says need to be changed, due to the workload that is involved with being on them, “Liaison Committees that I’d change are; The Health Board, the amount of time it’s taking to do that, we might consider putting two liaisons on that versus one. Presently, and vice-versa, Inspections and Building Commission has two liaisons, I think we might reduce it to one. (We could) provide MPP 2 liaisons versus 1. Then as we’ve discussed, adding the Broadband Task Force.”

At the end of the discussion, the list of proposed changes was handed over to the County Attorney, to be looked over before a decision is made.