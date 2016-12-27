Senior Center Looking to Help Families Make Important Caregiver Decisions

Many people struggle with finding quality caregivers for elderly family members.

The Macon County Senior Center is working to help families find those qualified caregivers in the community.

The Senior Center is going to be providing the families a list of caregivers who have passed background checks, along with other information, including certifications.

Karen Wisman, with the Senior Center says that the center is holding classes to give families more information, before hiring a caregiver, “We are offering classes to teach families how to shop for caregivers, who will have a background check done. We are providing a place where the background check can be held. The list will be available for families to come in and find somebody, and help families who are new to having to hire caregivers, what to look for and how to navigate that system.”

Wisman says that the caregivers are not going to be through the county, or affiliated with the county, but the Senior Center is just helping families make informed decisions, “In no way is it something that the county is offering. We don’t have people that we’re sending out to do this. People come in all the time and ask us, ‘I need somebody to help with mom or dad, where do I look?’ Other than agencies or a random classified ad, they can come here and find a list of people that have passed a background check, and it shows a profile of what that person is able or capable of doing, so that the families can use that as a shopping tool.”

According to Wisman, all of the qualifications of caregivers will be listed so that families can match their needs to what the caregiver is qualified to provide, “It’s all going to be listed on what they have. If they are CNA’s and they have certification, it’s going to be listed on the list. If they are just a companion, or wants to sit with somebody, their limitations are listed on the list. Any negotiations about price are between the hiring family and the person they’re going to hire. We step out of all of that.”

To find out more, you can call Karen Wisman at 349-2059, or stop by the Crawford Senior Center.