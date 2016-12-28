Franklin High Recognized for High Graduation Rate

At the December meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, Franklin High School was recognized by board members for high achievements in the school’s graduation rate. FHS’s graduation rate of 98.7 percent tied with Stuart W. Cramer in Gaston County for the highest graduation rate in the state.

“There are challenges with going to high school and a lot of times students struggle with these challenges and sometimes they decide they don’t want to complete high school,” said Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin. “As educators, the easiest thing we can do is agree with that and allow them to drop out, but I don’t think that serves society, I don’t think that serves students. This award is an indication of the effort that has gone into keeping our students in school.”

In accepting the award on behalf of FHS, Principal Barry Woody recognized former Principal and current Macon County Commissioner Gary Shields for beginning the trend to improve graduation rates. According to Woody in 2007, Shields saw the need to make changes at FHS to reach the 15 percent of students who were facing challenges with high school and were potential drop outs. Since then the school has continued to improve on what was put in place by Shields and continued to help those students who face challenges in high school with the goal of having the number one graduation rate in the state.

“This didn’t happen overnight and has been a steady progress starting in the elementary schools and continuing through the intermediate and middle school schools until high school,” said Woody. “The challenge to keep students in school started well before my time; we’ve continued to improve on what we had in place.”

According to Sutton, the success in the graduation rate is the result of the team effort on the part of teachers and the administration. Sutton told the board that Amanda Dowdle, the school’s graduation coach, works closely with classroom teachers and administration to deal with potential dropouts.

“We deal directly with potential dropouts and this has had a very positive effect on the graduation rate,” said Sutton. “In addition, students have more opportunities such as taking classes with Southwestern Community College or taking classes that relate directly to what they want to do when they graduate.”

In addition to help improve graduation rates, FHS has tried to offer additional classes students want to take and in subjects they are interested in.

Baldwin also recognized the achievement of Macon County Schools which received an overall graduation rate of 92.6 percent, the 8th highest overall graduation in the state.