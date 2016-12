The all conference football selections for the Smoky Mountain Conference have been named, with 4 Cherokee Braves being honored.

Jr QB-Tye Mintz, Jr WR-Holden Straughan, Jr Lineman-Byron Locust, and Jr Lineman-Zak Perez were all named to the all conference team.

Swain County had 8 players named to the team, including: William Paul, Seth Parker, Holden Petty, Craig Cutshaw, Ice Littlejohn, Brier Younce, Dylan Smith, and Corbin Wildcat.