Franklin Town Clerk Prepares to Take Over as Bryson City Town Manager

As the year comes to an end, former Human Resource Officer/Town Clerk Chad Simons will assume his new role as town manager of Bryson City. Simons’ move to Bryson City is only one of several changes that have occurred in local governments as the year ends.

Simons will be taking over the position previously held by Josh Ward who has returned to Highlands to serve as the town manager of Highlands. Ward will be filling the vacancy created with the retirement of Bob Frye who had served as the town manager of Highlands for the last five years. Ward will actually be returning to Highlands having worked for the town for eight years in the planning and zoning department before serving as the town manager of Bryson City. During his last two years while working in Highlands, Ward served as the town’s planning director.

To fulfill the final vacancy left with Simons’ move to Bryson City, the Town of Franklin hired Travis Tallent as the human resource officer/town clerk. Tallent has been employed with the town for the last two years as the wastewater treatment plant director.

Simons has worked for the Town of Franklin for the last two years first as the town customer service representative then as the human resource officer/town clerk. Prior to working for the town, Simons completed an internship with the Town of Franklin as well as Seven Devils.

Simons is a 2005 graduate of Franklin High School. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in history and political science from Western Carolina University. In addition, he has a Master’s Degree in public administration from Appalachian State University. He also serves as a medic in the 210th regiment of the North Carolina National Guard.

Simons is not a stranger to Bryson City having once worked as a reporter for the Smoky Mountain Times in Bryson City. In addition, he has extended family in the area.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to work for the Town of Bryson City,” said Simons. “It has been a lifelong goal of mine to work as a public servant and eventually a town manager. “It’s a great town, and I hope to continue to build upon the progress that Josh, their board and employees have accomplished in the last year or so.”

“I will very much miss the people I work with at Franklin,” he added. “We have accomplished a lot during my time here, and I know we still have a lot to do, but we’ve made a lot of positive changes since 2014, and some of those changes aren’t necessarily seen by the public at large. I’ve learned a great deal and I believe this will help me transition into a new role at Bryson City.”