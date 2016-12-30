3rd Annual Ruby Drop Saturday Night

The Town of Franklin will once again ring in the New Year with the third annual Franklin Ruby Drop sponsored by Motor Company Grill and Crabtree Family Enterprises. This year’s Ruby Drop is expected to be bigger and better than ever growing to a huge block party to welcome in the New Year.

With the town’s approval of closing the entire Main Street, organizers will centrally locate the Ruby Drop in the center of downtown businesses in front of Entegra Bank. According to event organizer Timothy Crabtree, this year’s event has more participation from downtown businesses from the Lazy Hiker Brewery on one end of Main Street to the Root & Barrel at the other end. Several downtown businesses between will be open for business for the night’s celebration.

Main Street will be closed from 5:00 p.m. through 2:00 a.m. for the celebration. Traffic will be rerouted behind the hospital. Parking will be available in areas located behind the downtown businesses.

Entertainment at Motor Company Grill will kick off at 8:00 p.m. and continue throughout the evening with the band Emporium from Asheville. Other businesses will have live entertainment including Porch 40 at the Lazy Hiker Brewery, The Freeway Revival at the Root & Barrel, and DJ Justin Moe at Rathskeller Coffee Haus & Pub.

Last New Year’s Eve, an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 people gathered in front of the Motor Company Grill to watch the red ruby suspended from a crane drop sixty feet in the air while the crowd cheered and recited the ceremonial countdown to midnight and the ringing in of the New Year. Crabtree is expecting an even larger crowd this year anticipating up to 5,000 people for the Ruby Drop.

Crabtree came up with the idea to host the Ruby Drop because he thought Franklin needed an event during the winter months when it’s slower and because there wasn’t a big celebration for New Year’s Eve in western North Carolina.

“I thought Franklin needed an event in the winter to bring in the New Year,” said Crabtree. “We started with a small ruby and a little party on our patio. The event kept growing from there and our small ruby was soon 800 pounds of steel and plexiglass.”

The ruby which was built by Crabtree and his two brothers is 7 feet tall and 7 feet in diameter. The ruby is lite up inside with over 1,300 red lights. In addition to dropping the ruby at midnight to welcome in 2017, thousands of balloons will also be released.

The Third Annual Ruby Drop will begin at 7:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and continue until 1 a.m. with food, drink, games, live music and other entertainment. The celebration has something for everyone of all ages and is a free, family oriented celebration. Crabtree encourages businesses, residents and tourists to join in the New Year’s celebration.