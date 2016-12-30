Town Meeting Set for Tuesday

The Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen will be holding their regular meeting for the month of January on Tuesday.

Normally, the board holds their regular meetings on the first Monday of the month, but for New Year’s the town has pushed the meeting to Tuesday for this month.

There are several items on the agenda, including discussion on the Bidwell Street traffic pattern, which will be given by Land Use Administrator, Justin Setser.

Also on the agenda is a resolution for approving the local water supply plan, which will be given by Town Manager, Summer Woodard.

The meeting will be getting underway Tuesday evening at 7.