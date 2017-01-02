Top Stories of 2016: Elections in Macon County

The election was a major story in Macon County as well as all around the country.

Two seats on the Macon County Board of Commissioners were up for grabs, with Karl Gillespie and Paul Higdon winning the seats.

Former Macon County Commission Chairman, Kevin Corbin was elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives as well.

Macon County Board of Elections Director, Debbie George gave a breakdown of the 2016 election.

In total, 17,883 people voted in the general election on November 8th. That accounts for 69.44% of registered voters in Macon County, which is higher than at the state level, where 68.98% of registered voters participated in the election.

806 more people cast their ballots in this past election, when compared with 2012.

George says that one thing that made this particular election challenging was the photo ID law being struck down by the courts, which resulted in re-training of poll workers, “It went well, it was a lot of work with long hours for our staff and poll workers. They had to be retrained, because we trained them for the photo ID law, then had to turn around a retrain them for non-photo ID. We’re really subject to change, we just have to stand ready for the court and the legislature to instruct us on the way we need to go.”