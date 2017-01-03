Catamounts Fall to Samford

The Western Carolina men’s basketball team found its offensive rhythm in the second half Monday night against the Bulldogs of Samford University but WCU was unable to hold its lead down the stretch.

Samford led the entire first half and most of the second but a 16-2 run by the Catamounts midway through the second half gave WCU its first lead of the game. The Bulldogs would respond with 14-2 run of their own to claim the 70-65 victory late in the period.

WCU will now turn its attention to UNCG who the Catamounts visit on Saturday, Jan. 7. WCU will take on the Spartans at 5 pm inside the Greensboro Coliseum.