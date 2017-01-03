Franklin Celebrates New Years with 3rd Annual Ruby Drop

For the third year in a row, The Town of Franklin rang in the New Year with the Ruby Drop. This year’s Ruby Drop is expected to be bigger and better than ever growing to a huge block party to welcome in the New Year.

With the town’s approval of closing the entire Main Street, organizers were able to locate the Ruby Drop in the center of downtown businesses in front of Entegra Bank. According to event organizer Timothy Crabtree, this year’s event had more participation from downtown businesses, with several being open for the night’s celebration.

According to Crabtree, a New Year’s celebration was something that the town needed when the event was started, “I thought Franklin needed an event in the winter to bring in the New Year, We started with a small ruby and a little party on our patio. The event kept growing from there and our small ruby was soon 800 pounds of steel and plexiglass.”

Last New Year’s Eve, an estimated 3,000 to 3,500 people gathered in front of the Motor Company Grill to watch the red ruby drop sixty feet in the air. This year saw an even bigger crowd come and ring in the New Year.