Harris Regional Celebrates Birth of First Baby in 2017

Harris Regional Hospital is celebrating the birth of the first baby of 2017 at the hospital.

Liam Quinn Connor was born on Sunday, January 1st just before 8 in the morning, to Dr. Ana Maria Gonzalez, and Eric Connor.

Dr. Gonzalez is a primary care physician at Harris Medical Associates in Sylva.

Liam was born in the New Generations Family Birthing Center at Harris Regional, and is now the youngest of 3 boys, his two brothers are; 4 year old Declan and 1 year old Brennan.