Operation Think Twice Provides Over 60 Safe Rides for New Years

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that over 60 people took advantage of the free, no questions asked rides that were offered for New Year’s.

Operation “Think Twice” is something that the Sheriff’s Office puts on annually for New Year’s Eve, in which the sheriff’s office will provide free rides to those who might have partied a little too hard ringing in the new year.

The reason for Operation Think Twice is to cut down on the number of people all over Macon County getting behind the wheel and endangering themselves and others.