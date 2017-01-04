Aldermen Discuss Speeding, Traffic on Bidwell Street

A recent traffic study on Bidwell Street has confirmed many residents’ concerns that there is a speeding problem on this busy street. Recently the town board explored the possibility of changing the one-way portion of Bidwell Street back to two-way traffic and sent the consideration to the town planning board for their recommendations. The issue was discussed at the planning board’s November meeting at which the board requested a traffic study be completed on Bidwell Street to get an idea of what is going on along the street.

At the request of the town, the North Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) conducted a traffic study for a 24-hour period on Bidwell Street from 2 p.m. to 2 p.m. on a Thursday through Friday in late November. Using sensors placed on the street, the traffic study collected data on speed and traffic count on Bidwell Street. In addition, the DOT also conducted traffic studies on five points on Harrison Avenue, another busy street which also has a speeding problem. Data confirmed both streets are heavily used especially Bidwell Street with 593 motorists traveling North on the street during the period of the traffic study.

After looking at the traffic study at their December meeting, the planning board, while agreeing that there is a serious speeding problem on Bidwell Street, did not recommend changing the traffic pattern on Bidwell from one-way to two-way based on the determination that the board felt it would not have an effect on the speeding problem. Instead, the board requested the town look at and address the speeding problem with law enforcement, traffic calming or other appropriate measures.

At this week’s regular meeting of the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, city officials agreed with the recommendation of Town Manger Summer Woodard to begin addressing the problem utilizing local law enforcement. The Franklin Police Department (FPD) will monitor drivers and issue tickets for speeding as well as use speed sensors to try to slow down the traffic on Bidwell Street.

“Police Chief David Adams has assured me that the Franklin Police Department is out on Bidwell Street looking at speed and writing tickets for speed,” said Woodard.

Woodard recommended trying the approach of using internal in-house control through law enforcement to address the speeding issue before using traffic calming measures. The board agreed to try this approach for a three-month period and after which Woodard, Town Planner Justin Setser and Chief Adams will reevaluate the speeding problem on Bidwell Street.

If using law enforcement doesn’t solve the speeding problem on Bidwell Street, the town will then consider the possibility of using traffic calming measures, such as speed bumps, to address the speeding problem.