Area teams made it a clean sweep Tuesday night on the hardwood, as Franklin, Smoky Mountain, Swain and Cherokee all came out on top in conference action.

Boys:

Franklin over East Henderson, 77-47

Smoky over Brevard, 62-56

Swain over Andrews, 80-69

Cherokee over Rosman, 66-61

Girls:

Franklin over East, 71-43

Smoky over Brevard, 63-46

Swain over Andrews, 62-44

Cherokee over Rosman, 62-20