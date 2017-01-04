Harris Regional to Host Blood Drive to Kick Off New Year

Harris Regional Hospital, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will kick off the new year with a blood drive 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, January 12. The blood drive will be held outside the hospital’s main lobby.

All blood types are needed. Please call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment. The sponsor code is ‘Harris’ and donors will need to bring photo identification. Visit www.redcrossblood.org for more information or to make an appointment.

Harris Regional Hospital is pleased to sponsor blood drives held by the American Red Cross to provide lifesaving blood for those in need and for emergency response situations.