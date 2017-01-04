MCSO Involved in High Speed Chase Monday

Monday afternoon, Macon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were involved in a high speed chase that started on 441.

Macon County Sheriff Robert Holland says that it all started with a report of someone driving recklessly, “When they located the vehicle, they made an attempt to stop it, then it attempted to flee. Once that vehicle turned and started going in toward town, toward West Main Street, the driver started becoming erratic and both the Deputy and the Highway Patrolman felt that the chase needed to be called off, due to endangering people in the community.”

Sheriff Holland says that the chase was then called off, and within a few minutes, another officer saw the same vehicle near Green Street, “That vehicle stopped, and the driver exited and began to flee on foot. Our Deputy then gave foot chase to that individual, eventually tackling the subject as he entered the woodline. He wrestled with the suspect, got him handcuffed and then had to transport him to the hospital, where he suffered some broken ribs.”

The Deputy involved in the chase had to be checked out as well, and it was discovered that he had suffered a concussion while arresting the subject.

The suspect was arrested and identified as 37 year old, William Dale Sheffield of Franklin. Sheffield is facing several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.