WCU Releases ’17 Baseball Schedule

An opening-weekend match-up with the defending NCAA national champion as a part of seven games against 2016 postseason teams, as well as a grueling 24-game Southern Conference slate highlight Western Carolina’s 2017 baseball schedule that was finalized and unveiled this week by head coach Bobby Moranda.

The defending champion from the SoCon, Western Carolina’s 56-game season schedule opens with tournament-play at reigning national champion, Coastal Carolina, between Conway and Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb.17-19 and culminates with the Holston Gases Southern Conference Baseball Championship, May 23-28 at Fluor Field at the West End in Greenville, S.C.

Western Carolina begins official team practice on Jan. 27, 2017 ahead of its Feb. 17 season opener against St. John’s. Also on the preseason docket is the 2017 “Celebration of Catamount Baseball,” which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 in Cullowhee.

Season tickets for the home portion of the 2017 Catamount baseball schedule are on sale now through the WCU Athletics Ticket Office. Pricing begins at just $50 for an adult general admission and $25 for youth. Reserved seating options in both field and upper level grand stands are available. For more information, visit the WCU Athletics Ticket Office on the first floor of the Ramsey Center, by phone at (828) 227-2401 or toll free at (800) 34-GOWCU, or log on to CatamountSports.com.