With Snow in the Forecast, Cold For a Cause Starts Friday

The 8th Annual Cold for a Cause is going to kick off on Friday.

Patrick Jenkins of Franklin Farm Bureau will be going up in a crane and braving the elements for 48 hours as a way to help the less fortunate in Macon County. While Jenkins is in the crane, people are encouraged to donate items including; Non-perishable foods, hygiene items, paper products, coats, blankets, and cold weather items, but the food is the main thing that Carenet is requesting.

The event is set to begin Friday, and Jenkins says that the event is his way to help out in Macon County, “It’s a way that I have come up with to give back to the event and give back to Macon County. It’s turned into an event that’s all about neighbors helping neighbors and watching out for those around us. All of the items that are donated at our office are taken straight to our local Carenet facility, who distribute in our community all of these items. That way, it stays right here in Macon County.”

Jenkins says that he is extremely grateful for the donations over the years, “It’s hard to believe the 8th annual event. I can’t thank the people of Macon County enough. It’s not my event, it’s the people’s event because they’re the ones who have made this event such a huge success. Last year, we gathered over 3,500 coats and blankets and over 5,000 lbs. of food to put toward helping the neighbors and families in our own community.”