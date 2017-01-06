Death of Bryson City Man Being Investigated

Early Thursday Morning, the Bryson City Police Department was called the Tuckasegee River, where a vehicle was floating.

Byson City Police Chief, Greg Jones says that a body was found upon inspection, “Rescue workers did locate a male Caucasian inside the vehicle. He was deceased. The cause of death, we don’t know yet. The deceased’s name is Steven Washington, a resident of Caringer Street, Bryson City. We retrieved the vehicle and Mr. Washington from the water and immediately called for an autopsy. We do not suspect foul play, but we have not ruled it out.”

Chief Jones says that surveillance camera footage from the home of Washington showed some of what happened, “It shows him driving the vehicle out of the driveway, hitting the brakes, and rolling straight into the river, which was right across the street from his residence. Right now, we don’t know if it was a medical condition. We are examining the vehicle for any type of mechanical failure. As far as any visual signs of trauma, that was negative. The autopsy will tell us more.”