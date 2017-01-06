Sheriff’s Office Arrests Several in Bust

From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office:

“On Tuesday Search warrants of a Macon County residence were obtained by narcotic investigators. During the late night hours Investigators and the MCSO Tactical Team executed the search warrant on the residence that was occupied by several individuals.

As entry was being made deputies encountered those individuals all of which were known to law enforcement. Once all individuals were safely secured a search of the premises was conducted. During the search, Investigators seized both heroin and methamphetamine along with other drug related items. Other arrests are possible as the investigation continues.”

Arrested were:

James Douglas Steele, facing several charges including, Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine

Carrie Ann Clark, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine

Michael Jerome Langley, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine

Willis Brock Odom, charged with Possession of a firearm by a felon

Matthew Willis Corwin, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine

Christie Teague Hurst, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a firearm by a felon

Chandler Reed Stanley, charged with Possession of Heroin, Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine