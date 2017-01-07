Church Service Cancellations & Delays

churchcancellations

The Following are Churches that have let us know status of their Services for Sunday January 8th.

If you have a Church you will like to be placed on the list please email gyoung@gacaradio.com

  • Higdonville Baptist – NO SUNDAY SCHOOL OR WORSHIP SERVICE
  • Holly Springs Baptist – NO SERVICES
  • First Pentecostal Church – NO SERVICES
  • Mt Sinai Assembly of God – NO SERVICES
  • Lighthouse Baptist Church – NO SERVICES
  • Hickory Knoll UMC – NO SERVICES
  • East Franklin Baptist – NO SERVICES
  • First UMC – SYLVA: 11AM SERVICE ONLY
  • Maidens Chapel UMC – NO SERVICES
  • First Baptist Church – SYLVA: SERVICE AT 2pm
  • Louisa Chapel UMC – NO SERVICES
  • Ellijay Baptist – NO SERVICES
  • Trinity Assembly of God – NO SERVICES
  • Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church – NO SERVICES
  • Franklin First UMC – ALL ACTIVITIES CANCELED
  • Itola UMC – NO SERVICES
  • Grace Presbyterian Church – NO SERVICES
  • Resurrection Lutheran Church – FRANKLIN: NO SERVICES
  •  Victory Baptist Church – SYLVA: NO SERVICES
