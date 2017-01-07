Church Service Cancellations & Delays

The Following are Churches that have let us know status of their Services for Sunday January 8th.

If you have a Church you will like to be placed on the list please email gyoung@gacaradio.com

Higdonville Baptist – NO SUNDAY SCHOOL OR WORSHIP SERVICE

Holly Springs Baptist – NO SERVICES

First Pentecostal Church – NO SERVICES

Mt Sinai Assembly of God – NO SERVICES

Lighthouse Baptist Church – NO SERVICES

Hickory Knoll UMC – NO SERVICES

East Franklin Baptist – NO SERVICES

First UMC – SYLVA: 11AM SERVICE ONLY

Maidens Chapel UMC – NO SERVICES

First Baptist Church – SYLVA: SERVICE AT 2pm

Louisa Chapel UMC – NO SERVICES

Ellijay Baptist – NO SERVICES

Trinity Assembly of God – NO SERVICES

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church – NO SERVICES

Franklin First UMC – ALL ACTIVITIES CANCELED

Itola UMC – NO SERVICES

Grace Presbyterian Church – NO SERVICES

Resurrection Lutheran Church – FRANKLIN: NO SERVICES

Victory Baptist Church – SYLVA: NO SERVICES