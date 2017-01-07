Church Service Cancellations & Delays
The Following are Churches that have let us know status of their Services for Sunday January 8th.
If you have a Church you will like to be placed on the list please email gyoung@gacaradio.com
- Higdonville Baptist – NO SUNDAY SCHOOL OR WORSHIP SERVICE
- Holly Springs Baptist – NO SERVICES
- First Pentecostal Church – NO SERVICES
- Mt Sinai Assembly of God – NO SERVICES
- Lighthouse Baptist Church – NO SERVICES
- Hickory Knoll UMC – NO SERVICES
- East Franklin Baptist – NO SERVICES
- First UMC – SYLVA: 11AM SERVICE ONLY
- Maidens Chapel UMC – NO SERVICES
- First Baptist Church – SYLVA: SERVICE AT 2pm
- Louisa Chapel UMC – NO SERVICES
- Ellijay Baptist – NO SERVICES
- Trinity Assembly of God – NO SERVICES
- Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church – NO SERVICES
- Franklin First UMC – ALL ACTIVITIES CANCELED
- Itola UMC – NO SERVICES
- Grace Presbyterian Church – NO SERVICES
- Resurrection Lutheran Church – FRANKLIN: NO SERVICES
- Victory Baptist Church – SYLVA: NO SERVICES