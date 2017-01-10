SCC Raises Nearly 1,000 lbs of Food for Needy

In Western North Carolina, one out of every four children lives in a household that does not know where the next meal will come from.

Students in Southwestern Community College’s health sciences division and student support services try to help these families by collecting food for MANNA food bank during their annual food drive at SCC.

“Nursing is all about helping others and giving back,” said Allison Moore, first-year nursing student at SCC. “Whether it be through providing care for someone or being part of a community service project, the feeling you get inside knowing you made a difference is indescribable.”

Each year, the different programs in the division compete to see who can collect the most food.

This year, the nursing program won with a donation of 762 items.

Second place went to Student Support Services with 266 items, and the radiography program came in third with 214 items.

The total donated from all health sciences division programs and student support services was 1,696 items to equal 964 pounds of food.

SCC’s Nursing Club sponsors and organizes the drive each year.

“The Nursing Club was proud to sponsor the MANNA food drive this fall,” said Ellen Heim, nursing instructor at SCC. “We collected enough food for 803 meals to help our community. We would like to thank all of the Health Science Division students and the SCC family for their efforts in supporting this worthy cause.”

Based in Asheville, MANNA works with 248 partner agencies in 16 Western North Carolina counties.

MANNA’s goal is ending hunger in the region.

Southwestern, which has been ranked among the Top 10 community colleges in the nation three times in the past decade, serves Jackson, Macon, Swain Counties and the Qualla Boundary.

For more information about SCC and the other programs it offers, visit www.southwesterncc.edu or call 828.339.4000.

For more information about MANNA food bank, visit www.mannafoodbank.org .