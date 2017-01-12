Corbin Speaks on Education, Economy in Western NC

New member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, and former Chairman of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, Kevin Corbin is getting used to his new role and settling in in Raleigh.

Recently, a state news agency interviewed Corbin as one of the new members. One of the first questions that they asked Corbin was about education in the state, “I’m very pro-public education, because I come from that background. I believe in public education. The public schools in my district are excellent. They’re very good, top ranked schools with great principals, great teachers. So, I think that there is some room to increase funding for education. The legislature has done a good job, in my opinion in the past 4-6 years of increasing that.”

Another question that Corbin received was about the economy in Western North Carolina, in particular the tourism aspect of it, “The economy has actually improved a lot in Macon County, and I’d say that across my district, it’s very much the same. Unemployment has dropped below 6% for the first time in several years. It is tourism driven, to some extent, but also in our area, it’s the second home market. A lot of people have second homes, they’re not renting a hotel room, and they have a place to live. That market has begun to come back. It’s not back to what it was pre-2008, but it’s getting there. So, I’m very hopeful.”