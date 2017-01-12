School System Holds Winter Weather Briefing

This week the Macon County School System held a winter weather briefing led by Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin with the goal of communicating changes made in the school system’s transportation system during inclement weather and providing information regarding the decision-making process for changing the school schedule during inclement weather.

To provide the safest transportation for local students during winter weather, the school system has adopted a transportation system in which no buses will operate on icy roads. School may be in session with limited bus service, and under these circumstances buses will not operate on all roads.

As a part of this policy, the school system has identified a list of the roads that are most commonly icy during the winter months. The list of these common icy roads is available for the public on the Macon County School system’s website as well as the schools’ websites. The list is divided by the four school districts – East Franklin, Cartoogechaye, Iotla Valley and South Macon.

In addition to maintaining the icy road lists, bus drivers may also need to modify the routes. If additional roads are identified as not safe for travel for school bus transportation, the bus drivers will notify the school principals who will then notify parents.

The goal of the school system’s winter weather policy is to provide parents with accurate information as soon as possible. Bus drivers need to be notified by 5:15 a.m. whether school will be held or canceled as they begin their routes by 5:30 a.m. When snow is predicted, the decision to delay or cancel school will be made prior to the time that buses are scheduled to depart at 5:30 a.m.

Changes in the school schedule due to inclement weather are communicated to parents through the Parent Link system. Parents who are registered in the system can receive an email, phone call or text message from the system announcing changes. The new designation of no buses on icy roads for the specific school districts will also be included in the notification process if necessary.

Parent can also tune in to 104.1 WNCC or 104.9 WFSC for the latest on school closings. Other notification sources include local television stations and newspapers as well as the school system’s website and Facebook page.

Predicting whether or not to cancel school can be challenging especially when dealing with the unpredictable mountain weather. School bus routes are up to two hours long, and it is not uncommon for weather events to begin occurring during the bus routes from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. At that point, school officials must make the decision whether to finish running the route or turn buses around.

The biggest problem school officials must consider when making the decision to turn buses around is that many students are already waiting at their bus stops and parents have left for work. Once buses are on the road, officials must weigh the dangers of travel against leaving students at bus stops or at home unattended.

The Macon County School system relies on several sources to manage bus and student travel during the winter months. School officials monitor winter weather situations by monitoring weather forecasts on NOAA National Weather Service, Intellicast, the Weather Channel, local TV and radio. In addition, surrounding school systems are also contacted during winter weather events to determine the progress of changing conditions. Ground temperatures are also closely monitored to help judge changing weather conditions. If forecasts are predicting icing conditions, more caution will be used in adjusting the schedule.

Once inclement weather arrives, school personnel visually inspect road conditions. School officials also communicate with Macon County emergency dispatch, local law enforcement and the North Carolina Department of Transportation to determine the locations of any unsafe road conditions.

If inclement weather arrives while school is in session, the safest place for students may be at school rather than on the road. Forecasts are monitored, but an early dismissal requires one to two hours to get bus drivers in place and to put buses on the road. In order to dismiss school early, school officials must act on what the weather is predicted to do in two to four hours. Sometimes there are occasions when weather arrives that is unpredicted or it may arrive sooner or heavier than predicted.

Baldwin encourages parents to use their own discretion when making a decision regarding school travel. Weather conditions may be unexpected, and road conditions may change once buses begin their routes. If a parent feel that travel is unsafe, they should not permit their child to travel either on the school bus or in a personal vehicle.

Baldwin emphasized that while the school system may not always be accurate, their goal is to err on the side of students’ safety when making decisions on whether or not to cancel school due to inclement weather.