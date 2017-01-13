Macon County Honors Long Time Employees

The Macon County Board of Commissioners started off the New Year with their annual recognition of employee service awards prior to their regular monthly meeting. Macon County employees were presented with plaques for 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service to the county.

June Cassada was recognized for her 30 years of service as Business Manager I – with the county’s Solid Waste Department.

Three employees were recognized for 25 years of service with Macon County including Lora Beegle – EMT Paramedic – Franklin Base; Lisa Henry – Social Worker III – DSS; and Lisa Hilliard – Social Work Supervisor III – DSS.

Four Macon County employees were recognized for 20 years of service including: Kim Angel – Transit Director; Kenneth Cole – EMT Paramedic – Franklin Base; Kathy McGaha – Coordinator of Health Services – Public Health; and Pam Shook – EMT Paramedic – Franklin Base.

County employees receiving 15 year service awards included: Thomas Allen – Tax Appraiser; Kristy Carver – Payroll Specialist – Finance; Chris Casses – Assistant Network Administrator – Information Technology; Tammy Collier – Income Maintenance Caseworker III – DSS; Jennifer Garrett – Nursing Supervisor II – Public Health; Josephine Jennings – Weighmaster – Solid Waste; Kimberly Jamison – Administrative Assistant I – Emergency Management; Wayne Pendergrass – Telecommunicator w/EMD – Emergency Management; Charles Donnie Seagle – School Resource Officer – Sheriff’s Department; Lesa Southard – Accounting Assistant – Finance; and Chris Stahl – Solid Waste Director.

Ten year awards were presented to: Chris Allen – EMT Paramedic — Franklin Base; Josephine Alonso – Admin. Staff Assistant II/Foreign Language Interpreter – Sheriff’s Office; Holly Bradley – Detention Officer Shift Supervisor – Sheriff’s Office; Nathaniel Breedlove – EMT Paramedic/EMS Supervisor – Franklin Base; Jeremy Cabe – EMT Paramedic & Field Training Officer/EMS Supervisor – Franklin Base; Divina Chang – Dentist – Public Health; Brandon Crone – Telecommunicator w/EMD – Emergency Management; Greg Doster – EMT Paramedic – Franklin Base; Harold Faircloth – Environmental Health Specialist – Public Health; Betina Freeman – Deputy Tax Collector; Dianna Harkins — Processing Assistant IV – Public Health; Brent Hyatt – Animal Control Lead Officer – Public Health; Glenda Kelly – Income Maintenance Caseworker II – DSS; Mary Ledford – Community Social Service Assistant – DSS Senior Services; Dustin Pendergrass – EMT Paramedic/EMS Supervisor – Franklin Base; Todd Raby – Register of Deeds; William Rhoden – Detective Sergeant Supervisor – Sheriff’s Office; Jamie Wiggins – 911 Communications Technician – Emergency Management; and Joseph Zachary – EMT Paramedic – Franklin Base.