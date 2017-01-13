Macon New Beginnings Awarded Grant

Macon New Beginnings, Inc. is pleased to announce it has been awarded an Evergreen Foundation grant. The grant will be used to develop the first-ever Macon County community’s strategic plan to address its homeless challenge. Input from our community stakeholders is vital in developing this plan. Macon New Beginnings looks forward to working with our community in this critical first step.

Macon New Beginnings, Inc. is helping the homeless and those in danger of becoming homeless in Macon County.

Macon New Beginnings, Inc. programs provide prevention services, crisis shelter, a weekly evening meal, homeless awareness and advocacy, and service referrals.

In 2015 Macon New Beginnings, Inc. served 32 homeless and 60 nearly homeless men, women and children, and in 2016 we served 65 homeless and 136 nearly homeless men, women and children.