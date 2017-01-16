Corbin Sworn In to New Position in Raleigh

After many years of service to Macon County, former Chairman of the Macon County Board of Commissioners Kevin Corbin was sworn in to begin his service as a North Carolina House of Representative on Wednesday, January 11th. Corbin was overwhelmingly elected to serve in the House District 120 in last November’s election. As the representative for District 120 he will serve the 85,000 citizens in Cherokee, Clay, Graham and Macon Counties.

Corbin had his family by his side as he was sworn in take his place in the NC General Assembly. In addition, County Manager Derek Roland, and commissioners Ronnie Beale and Karl Gillespie were present for the swearing in ceremony.

Corbin plans to continue to work hard for Macon County including his goal to introduce legislation to bring increased funding to small K-12 schools that have small populations. Macon County is home to two of three K-12 schools in the state.

Corbin has served the citizens of Macon County for over three decades. He began his service to Maconians on the Macon County Board of Education. He served 20 years on the school board, 16 of which was served as chair of the board.

Following his service to the school board, Corbin served as a county commissioners for the last six years serving as the leadership of the board as chairman of the commissioners for the last five years. Corbin leaves behind a legacy of many accomplishments for the benefit of Macon County citizens. While serving as commissioner, he maintained his commitment to public education in Macon County working to help meet the facility needs of the school system including the construction of several new schools. He also remained dedicated to improving the quality of life for Maconians by meeting their recreational needs with the complete renovation of both the Highlands and Macon County recreation pools and the construction of the Parker Meadows Recreational Complex.

In addition to his service as a commissioner, Corbin served as the Chair of the Region A Council of Government, which is comprised of all the county commissioners, mayors and town board members from the seven western counties of North Carolina. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Southwestern Community College Foundation, has served on the Franklin Chamber of Commerce, and is an active member of the Franklin Rotary.