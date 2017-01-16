Macon Commissioners Hear Audit

At the January meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, county officials heard a presentation of the findings of the annual audit conducted by Martin-Starnes & Associates. The county received an unmodified, clean opinion, the best opinion that can be received from an audit. No findings or questioned costs were found as well as no material internal control weakness were identified in the audit.

The county’s general fund of the total fund balance increased over $3,000,000 from $21,995,231 in 2015 to $25,438,347 in 2016. The fund balance serves as a measure of the county’s financial available resources.

Audit findings showed that both revenues and expenditures increased since 2015 with revenues at $48,747,098 and expenditures at $45,303,982 in 2016.

Three top revenues comprised 90 percent of the general fund revenues at $43,948,398. Ad valorem taxes received from property tax revenues contributed $28,070,448 or 58 percent of the general fund revenues. In 2016, the county had a collection rate of over 98 percent of property taxes. Restricted intergovernmental revenues contributed 18 percent of the county revenue at $9,008,136 while local option sales taxes contributed 14 percent at $6,869,814.

Public safety, human services and education comprised 74 percent of the total expenditures at $31,742,300. Expenditures for the three highest categories included: $11,614,637 for public safety; $11,521,443 for human services; and $8,606,220 for education. Twenty-six percent of the remaining county expenditures included general government, transportation, economic & physical development, and cultural & recreation.