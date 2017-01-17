Franklin’s MLK Celebration Draws Record Crowd

A record crowd joined together in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church to honor and remember civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr. at Franklin’s annual MLK celebration held this past Sunday. Young and old alike gathered to commemorate Dr. King’s life with a program of music and speeches sponsored by the Macon County Human Relations Council.

The crowd was welcomed by moderator Bill Crawford followed by the invocation by Reverend David Beam, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church. Mayor Bob Scott representing the town of Franklin was on hand to welcome the crowd to the celebration. Other city and county officials attending the ceremony included Alderman Barbara McRae and County Commissioner Gary Shields and former Commissioners Bobby Kuppers and Janet Green.

The keynote speaker for the celebration was Andrews resident Ann Woodford. Woodford grew up in Andrews during the days of segregation; her grandfather built the first house in Andrews which started the black community Happy Top Community. Taking advantage of education and work opportunities elsewhere Woodford built an exciting career in business and the arts.

Eventually she returned to her hometown and became a proud booster of Andrews and the region. Woodford is an artist, author, businesswoman and activist. She is the author of the book When All God’s Children Get Together: A Celebration of the Lives and Music of African Americans in Far Western North Carolina. She has become an agent for change as the founder of One Dozen Who Care Inc., a non-profit organization that works to create leadership capacity and build community unity in far western North Carolina.

“Forward together, not one step back,” said Woodford. “We must not go back; ‘we’ is the most important word in the social justice vocabulary. The issue is not what we can’t do, but what we can do when we stand together.”

The program also featured several music selections including vocalist Sarai Gutierrez, bagpipe music by piper Michael Waters, and guitar solo by David Vowell. Lionel Caynon & C-Square led the crowd in the National Negro Hymn Lift Every Voice and Sing and We Shall Overcome. A creative interpretation was performed by Michelle Toteno.

A reading of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech was presented by the Reverend Mozart Moliere. Students from the Rabun Gap Nacoochee School and the Lyndon B. Johnson Job Corps presented a program of saying “I love you” in the different languages representing their home countries. Students from as close as Franklin and as far away as Africa and Poland participated in the special presentation. The program concluded with the benediction by Reverend Keyth Edding, pastor of the New Bethel Baptist Church.

This event, produced and sponsored by the Macon County Human Relations Council, is held each year the Sunday prior to the federal holiday held the third Monday in January in observance of Dr. King’s birthday. The program was organized by Patricia Washington, Director of Macon County Human Relation Council.