Harrah’s Announces Construction of Convention Center

2017 marks the 20-year anniversary for one of the area’s largest employers, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. What began as a video games-only casino has transformed into a modern resort complex featuring traditional slots and table games with a wide range of amenities including the largest hotel in the Carolinas.

In conjunction with the 20th anniversary Harrah’s Cherokee announced that funding for construction of a convention center and fourth hotel tower was approved by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Tribal Council. The project is expected to include approximately 100K square feet of convention meeting space, 600 to 800 hotel rooms, and a new parking deck, substantially increasing the resort’s total convention meeting and hotel room inventory, This move will solidify Harrah’s Cherokee as the largest hotel resort in North Carolina.