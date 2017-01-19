American Legion Post 108 to be Certified as Red Cross Shelter

The American Legion Post 108 in Franklin is in the final stages of completing its certification process to become a Red Cross Disaster Shelter.

Post 108 representative Jim McGill tells us more. “We’re becoming the newest American Red Cross disaster shelter and we had started this program in remembrance of what happened at Peeks Creek and we had started the process (of getting certified) and then all the fires happened. We we’re hoping to having everything done and proved before hand but now we stand willing and ready with our facility for any natural disasters.”

McGill goes on to explain the purpose of the shelter. “We’re not doing CPR or any of the other Red Cross programs that happen. We’re actually becoming a shelter where if we have power companies coming into reset lines and they need a place to stay or a place to stage they can use our facility. We have two buildings a small brick building that has the capability to feed the people that come in then we have out big building where we could house people in.”

Also on Saturday the American Legion Post 108 will have a Flag retirement ceremony which is also open to the public. All of these activities are taking place this Saturday at the Post 108 building at 614 West Main Street Franklin.