Franklin High Baseball Head Coach Resigns

Just under a month before practice begins for High School baseball teams Franklin High is searching for a new head coach to lead the team. Ryan Raby has resigned after six seasons as head coach and ends over three decades of association with the Panther baseball program.

Raby played baseball for Franklin High in the 90’s and was an assistant coach throughout the 2000’s under his predecessor Jeff Graham. Last year his team was 7-15 overall and 5-9 in the Western North Carolina Athletic Conference. Franklin hopes to begin interviews next week and will likely fill the vacancy internally. The first official day of practice for NCHSAA teams is February 13th.