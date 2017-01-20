Macon Solid Waste Addresses Concerns of Needles

While safety regulations and preventative measures are well established in the medical and home health fields, precautions for the disposal of home-use sharps are virtually non-existent. At the recent meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, Chris Stahl, Director of Macon County Solid Waste Management, addressed the concerns about the disposal of home-use sharps in Macon County.

Accidental needle sticks from the mismanagement and improper disposal of home-use sharps and other medical wastes pose a potential health risk to solid waste, sanitation, and wastewater treatment operators as well as the general public.

A 2008 study estimated that each year up to as many as 200,000 needle sticks occur outside the healthcare industry at a cost of 38 million dollars. According to Stahl, the county’s solid waste department staff has experienced three accidental needle sticks over the past 15 years requiring follow up monitoring for communicable diseases.

Accidental needle sticks can result in the transmission of Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV. Follow up monitoring in the event of needle sticks can be time consuming and is very expensive.

The increasing usage rates of home-use sharps, including both prescription and illicit, as well as the recommended practice of not re-capping needles has contributed to the increased risk of accidental needle sticks from used needles. Recent legislation allowing the return and exchange of needles, “no question asked,” has also increased the prevalence of home-use sharps.

The county’s solid waste department is recommending all home-use used needles and sharps be placed in puncture resistant containers with sealed lids. Sharps containers are commercially available, but properly labeled household plastic bottles such as soda, juice and detergent containers with the lids taped closed can also be used for needle and sharps disposal.

Sharps and other containers used in the disposal of needles are very likely to be damaged to the point of loss of containment during the collection, transfer, and/or disposal processes. Improper disposal of containers can lead to destruction of the container and accidental release of the needles posing the risk of a needle stick to people that may come in contact with the waste.

Stahl urges citizens not to dispose of needle containers with regular household wastes. Instead, containers should be taken to a convenience center, the landfill or transfer station for placement in designated containers for proper disposal. In addition, loose needles should not be placed in any trash can or waste bin. Used needles should not be littered or improperly disposed of in other ways.

The best alternative management practice for the proper disposal of home-use sharps and medical waste include consulting your healthcare provider to possibly combine your waste with theirs for the proper disposal to a medical waste handling facility for destruction. Other options include needle takeback programs provided by drug manufacturers and needle exchange programs as well as needle destruction and retractable needles.

Stahl proposed the idea of installing public drop-off receptacles or kiosks at various locations throughout the county. These bins could be used 24 hours per day for home-use generated sharps that have been properly contained in recommended sharps containers. If the county decides to use kiosks the service would be available to residents of Macon county at no charge as a deterrent to littering or improper disposal of needles. Kiosks would be intended for use solely for disposal of home-use sharps containers; Healthcare facilities and professionals would not be permitted to use the bins.