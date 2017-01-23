Franklin Memorial Park Renovations Ribbon Cutting

T o showcase the recent improvements to Franklin Memorial Park, the Town of Franklin recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony with those involved in the park restoration. The recent park restoration was a collaboration of the Town of Franklin, Mainspring Conservation Trust, Duke Energy, Macon County Soil and Water, TVA, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Wild lands Engineering and Clark Landscaping.

In 2014, the town took the first step to making the park restoration a reality when it committed funds in their budget to make much needed improvements to the park. Their financial commitment allowed the town to apply for a grant from Duke Energy. Duke Energy awarded the town a $20,000 grant for a stream riparian project on the Crawford Branch stream located at the park.

The grant allowed the restoration of Crawford Branch to more natural conditions. Crawford Branch is a classic example of what is called an “urban stream,” bearing little resemblance to what nature intended. As an “urban stream” Crawford Branch suffers from all manners of pollution and other human impacts.

Before restoration, the banks of Crawford Branch were raw, eroding and lacking deep-rooted woody vegetation. Restoration work involved sloping the banks and planting native trees and shrubs on the banks and along the floodplain. The roots of these plants will reinforce the soils in the banks to reduce erosion, and the shade from the trees and shrubs will help maintain the cool water temperatures that fish and other aquatic animals need to thrive.

Students from Franklin High School helped with the restoration project by planning livestakes. Livestaking is a method of planting certain trees that can root themselves from clipped sections, a process that is quicker than using potted plants which require digging and watering.

Removal of failing concrete stream walls, construction of riffles, stabilization of natural stream banks and especially restoring natural vegetation (trees and shrubs) will give life to the stream, make the town park more attractive and benefit the fish and other creatures which live in the stream.

With additional funding from TVA, the park restoration evolved into an outreach and education project. Crawford Branch with serve as an educational tool and example of how small streams should be treated as a part of the Shade Your Stream program.

In fulfilling their obligations of the park restoration, the town made several improvements to the park. The town spent over $45,000 to make much needed improvements to the parking lot, basketball court and playground. The building at the park was also recently renovated.

To help with runoff, the parking lot was resurfaced with a new asphalt curb; A rain garden was also planted to filter runoff before it enters the stream. A fence was also installed around the stream to define a mow line for town maintenance.

The park renovations included much needed repairs to the basketball court including the cleaning, repairing and repainting of the basketball court including regulation playing lines. In addition, a hopscotch court, regulation shuffleboard court and a four-square court 16 x 16 feet was painted on the court. The existing basketball goals and posts were refurbished and painted to like new condition; Two additional eight foot goals were added to the court.

