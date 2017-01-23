Harris Regional Hospital Implements Vistor Restrictions

It was announced last Friday that Due to high levels of respiratory viruses in the community, Harris Regional Hospital is implementing seasonal influenza precautions. Visiting restrictions will be in place during peak flu season, which generally lasts now through the first of April, and Harris Regional Hospital is asking that the following people do not visit during this time:

Children under 12 years of age, Pregnant women, and People with chronic lung diseases.

And Harris Regional Hospital also asks the community to limit the number of visitors to three per patient. If you have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or runny nose, please do not visit. Remember to wash your hands before entering and exiting a patient’s room and after leaving the hospital. If you are in the hospital for tests or procedures and have a flu-like illness (fever over 100º with cough or sore throat), please ask for a mask. According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Sciences, North Carolina has “widespread” flu activity, meaning it is no longer limited to certain areas of the state and there have been three reported flu deaths this year and 13 reported deaths this season.

