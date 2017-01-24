Angel Medical’s January Ladies Night Out

Tonight is the January Ladies Night Out Program at Angel Medical Center which will feature Kristin Brandt and Kim Watkins talking about “12 Reasons to Be Healthy.” They will be taking donations for CareNet. Items they need include food pantry donations, household supplies and personal hygiene items.

The program will be held in the cafeteria at AMC two times this date. The first will be at 4:00 p.m., and the second at 6:30 p.m. The same presentation will be given at both meetings.

Ladies Night Out is a partnership between Macon County Public Health and Angel Medical Center to provide free monthly programs on a variety of health topics for women with an emphasis on the importance of regular health screenings.

